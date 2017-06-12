Motorcyclist dies after crash in Sauk County

TOWN OF MERRIMAC (WKOW) -- The Sauk County Sheriff's Office says a motorcyclist died in a crash Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. June 11 on State Trunk Highway 113 just south of Halweg Road in the Township of Merrimac. The sheriff says it appears a vehicle heading south crossed the center line and hit the motorcyclist head on. The driver of the vehicle was taken to Sauk Prairie Hospital. The person driving the motorcycle died at the scene.

Names of those involved have not been released yet as family is still being notified. The crash is under investigation by the Sauk County Sheriff's Office.