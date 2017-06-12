Motorcyclist dies after crash in Sauk County

Authorities say a Walworth County man is dead after a crash with a semi Sunday afternoon.More >>
Three people have been hurt after a tractor incident at the Darlington Canoe Festival Sunday.More >>
The Dane County Medical Examiner's office has released the name of the young man who was shot on Madison's east side July 10th.More >>
A severe storm that rolled through Minnesota and Wisconsin left nearly 165,000 Xcel Energy customers without power.More >>
27 News has learned a boy we featured in a story in March has passed away.More >>
A Chetek man was killed when a tree fell on him Sunday afternoon, according to the Chetek Police Department.More >>
Authorities say a 34-year-old Milwaukee man has drowned in Lake Michigan.More >>
Wisconsin policymakers have struggled for years to find homes for sex offenders in the face of opposition from local communities and legal restrictions on where they can live.More >>
Firefighters, EMTs and other first responders were out on the Capitol Square this weekend for the annual Safety Saturday.More >>
People who came talked about ways help stop the increasing violence in the Madison area.More >>
Organizers say they felt it was important to bring people from a variety of ethnicities, backgrounds, and neighborhoods together.More >>
Sauk, Columbia, and Dane County Fire Departments all called to assist in Lodi fire.More >>
The IRONMAN 70.3 Wisconsin is going on Sunday, June 11. It is considered to be a Half IRONMAN.More >>
According to the sheriff's office, two people were in a UTV on Highway G when the driver missed a curve, went into a ditch and rolled over around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.More >>
Hundreds of people are coming together to find a cure for more than a million people living with painful intestinal diseases.More >>
Authorities say Jaiden Hunt and his father have been found safe.More >>
