Wisconsin football, men's hockey student tickets on sale Monday

(WKOW) -- On Monday morning, UW-Madison undergraduate students will be able to buy season tickets for Wisconsin football and men's hockey.

At 7:30 a.m. students can log in with their student ID's through uwbadgers.com and attempt to get tickets.

Graduate and professional student tickets will go on sale July 10.

In 2016, football season tickets sold out in 90 minutes. It was the 23rd consecutive year that football student season tickets sold out.