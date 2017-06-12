U.S. Open festivities begin: Favorites, tee times

ERIN (WKOW) -- The festivities have begun at Erin Hills for the first U.S. Open ever to be held in Wisconsin.

The practice round started Monday morning. Actual play begins Thursday, and the tournament finishes up on Sunday.

The top golfer in the world right now is Dustin Johnson. He won last year's U.S. Open. He's playing with Jordan Spieth, whose odds are 10-1 going into the tournament according to OddsShark.com. Johnson and Spieth tee off Thursday morning at 8:35 for round one.

Rory McIlroy is number two right now, but the Irishman has barely golfed for the last two months. He has a rib injury, and commentators are concerned it could really hurt his chances. He's golfing with Australian Jason Day, who was number one for 47 weeks until Johnson edged him out back in February. McIlroy's and Day's tee time for round one is 2:09 Thursday afternoon.

Phil Mickelson is in quite the predicament. His daughter graduates high school on Thursday... round one of the tournament. He's still listed to play, and is hoping for a weather delay. Mickelson is scheduled to play with Madison's own Steve Stricker. They tee off at 2:20 Thursday afternoon.

For all players' tee times, click here.

There's tight security for the event, and quite a few limitations on what you can bring in. For more information on that, click here.

Some roads around Erin Hills will be closed throughout the week. For more traffic and closure information, click here.