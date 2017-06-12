Officer-involved shooting along Milwaukee's lakefront lands two in the hospital

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office confirms with WISN a deputy-involved shooting took place along the lakefront Sunday night.

The shooting was called into dispatch shortly after 7:30 p.m. by a deputy.

A cell phone video appeared to show an SUV drive up onto a grassy median at Lincoln Memorial Drive and Water Tower Road. The deputy can be seen with a gun out near the vehicle, then multiple shots heard.

The Milwaukee Fire Department confirms they transported two people with gunshot wounds to the hospital. No details about their conditions have been released at this time.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office will be conducting the investigation. Further information is expected Monday.