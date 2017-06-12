State budget committee co-chair talks transportation, education - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

State budget committee co-chair talks transportation, education funding on Capital City Sunday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Rep. John Nygren (R-Marinette), co-chair of the Wisconsin Legislature's Joint Finance Committee (JFC), talked about what's holding up the 2017-19 state budget on this week's edition of Capital City Sunday.

Rep. Nygren talked about the areas of disagreement between Assembly Republicans and Gov. Scott Walker (R) in the important areas of transportation and education funding.

Host Greg Neumann also spoke with Federal Communications Commission Chair Ajit Pai at WQOW in Eau Claire about net neutrality and rural broadband expansion.

This edition of Capital City Sunday originally aired on June 11.

