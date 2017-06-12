Man seriously injured in Stewart County Park cliff jumping accid - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Man seriously injured in Stewart County Park cliff jumping accident

Posted: Updated:

BLUE MOUNDS (WKOW) -- Authorities say a East Troy man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a cliff jumping accident at Stewart County Park.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office say the 20-year-old was injured Sunday when he hit his head on a rock while jumping from a cliff into the water. The man's friends and other witnesses searched underwater approximately 15 feet down and brought him to the surface.

Sheriff's deputies and EMS were called to the scene at the scene off CTH JG in the town of Blue Mounds just after 7 p.m. The man was taken by Med Flight to UW Hospital.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.