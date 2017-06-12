Man seriously injured in Stewart County Park cliff jumping accident

BLUE MOUNDS (WKOW) -- Authorities say a East Troy man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a cliff jumping accident at Stewart County Park.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office say the 20-year-old was injured Sunday when he hit his head on a rock while jumping from a cliff into the water. The man's friends and other witnesses searched underwater approximately 15 feet down and brought him to the surface.

Sheriff's deputies and EMS were called to the scene at the scene off CTH JG in the town of Blue Mounds just after 7 p.m. The man was taken by Med Flight to UW Hospital.