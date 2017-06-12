Dane County turns to technology to prevent beach closures

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County moves forward with implementing state of the art systems to keep beaches clean and safe for swimming.

Monday, County Executive Joe Parisi announced the county's second "Clean Beach Corridor" at Goodland County Park in the Town of Dunn. That beach was closed 19 times last summer, but with the new sand-filtered beach system and corridor of booms installed, water around the beach will remain safe this summer and beyond.

"Our lakes are the place to be when southern Wisconsin summers turn hot and humid so it’s imperative we do all we can to create fun, safe places for families to come and cool off,” Parisi stated. “This new Clean Beach Corridor means when a family packs up to head out to the beach, they know when they get here they’ll be able to swim and have fun.”

The technology walls off a corridor of filtered, clean lake water along a beach, blocking algae from blowing in from other parts of the lake. The sand filter draws water from the safe swimming corridor created by a “curtain” in the lake, filtering 80 gallons per minute. The new system at Goodland was developed after a successful pilot of a “Clean Beach Corridor” system launched a year ago at Lake Mendota County Park in Middleton. Since the debut of that technology, the beach at Lake Mendota County Park has become a popular attraction for kids and families.

Each Dane County “Clean Beach Corridor” costs around $80,000. Those funds were included in County Executive Parisi’s 2017 budget. In addition to installing the new system at Goodland, this year’s budget includes the county’s share of a new partnership with the City of Madison to bring a “Clean Beach Corridor” to Warner Beach. Construction for that project is slated for spring 2018.