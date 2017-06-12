Mike McCarthy Holds Eighth Annual Golf Event

Packers head coach Mike McCarthy hosted his eighth annual McCarthy Golf Invitational at The Legend at Bergamont in Oregon on Monday raising money for the UW Health's American Family Children's Hospital.

"Any time you are on a golf course it's always a good day, but really why we are here is most important." McCarthy Said. "It's always fun to come to Madison. This is a great city, it has so much to offer and once again to be part of the children's hospital, our family feels very blessed."

McCarthy and his family have raised more than $2 million through this event so far.