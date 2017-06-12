Two arrested after domestic disturbance in Columbia County

COLUMBUS (WKOW) -- Columbia County deputies were called to a domestic disturbance on State Highway 73 in rural Columbus late Sunday night.

Before deputies arrived, 29-year-old Jared Thurber ran from the scene. Carmen Georgeson (40) reported Thurber had choked and pushed her to the ground.

Thurber returned to the residence at just after 6:30 Monday morning. A 911 call was again placed, indicating another disturbance was taking place. Deputies, along with Columbus police officers, arrived at the home and found both Georgeson and Thurber outside. Thurber then ran into the apartment and barricaded himself. Georgeson was armed with a knife, however, dropped it after commands from officers.

Thurber surrendered around 7:45. He was arrested for domestic disorderly conduct, battery, felony strangulation, and felony failure to comply with officer attempts to take him into custody.

Georgeson was arrested for domestic disorderly conduct and domestic related use of a dangerous weapon.