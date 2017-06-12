Racine County Sheriff's Office: Former church employee accused of sexting teen

RACINE (WKOW) -- Authorities say multiple images depicting child pornography was found at a former church official's home and on his cell phone.

According to WISN in Milwaukee, Scott Nesbitt, a former employee of several churches in Iowa, admitted to having an attraction to middle school-aged girls. The Racine County Sheriff's Office says Nesbitt tried to meet with a 15-year-old girl with the intention of having sex, however, it was an investigator posing as the teen.

Nesbitt, of Monroe, was arrested Saturday morning at a McDonald's after setting up the meeting with the undercover investigator with whom he'd been chatting since April.

"I can't stop thinking about how much I want to corrupt your innocence," Nesbitt said during one conversation, the sheriff's office statement said.

Search warrants executed on Nesbitt's home and cell phone turned up "multiple" images of child pornography, authorities said.

Nesbitt faces three felony charges: use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, 2nd degree sexual assault of child and possession of child pornography.