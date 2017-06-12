Former lottery official pleads guilty to fraud in Dane County courtroom

MADISON (WKOW) -- The man accused of a lottery scam in five states, including Wisconsin, made a court appearance in Dane County Monday afternoon.

Eddie Tipton is accused of conspiring to fix lottery machines. The former lottery official is also accused of tampering with computer software to fix other lottery games.

Tipton was expected to enter a not guilty plea, but prosecutors announced he had signed a plea agreement, pleading guilty to two of the six counts against him; theft by fraud and computer crime.



"Count three charges that on December 29, 2007 in the city of Madison, Dane County, Wisconsin, you willfully, knowingly, and without authorization, modified computer data with intent to defraud or to obtain property," said Judge Ellen Berz.

Tipton faces up to a $35,000 fine and 13 years in prison.

Sentencing has been delayed until September. He needs to first appear in court in Iowa where he is expected to enter a guilty plea. T

