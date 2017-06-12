Trump to promote skilled-trade apprenticeships in Wisconsin visit, where demand is outpacing supply

MADISON (WKOW) -- President Donald Trump comes to Wisconsin Tuesday to promote youth apprenticeships in the skilled trades, where demand for new workers is outpacing supply.

President Trump and his daughter Ivanka will join Gov. Scott Walker to highlight youth apprenticeship programs at Waukesha County Technical College.

According to local experts, apprenticeships lead to all-but guaranteed job placement.



Bricklayer Ben Hogan went through an apprenticeship program at Madison College to learn his skill.

He spoke with 27 News at the downtown building construction site he was working at Monday.

"Yeah, it's really easy to get work through the apprenticeship, for at least masonry," said Hogan. "They're always looking, every day."

While that's great for Hogan, it's bad for the construction industry and others that rely on skilled trade workers.

"We're trying everything we can to scale up and meet those demands of industry, but it's really tough right now," said Randy Way, associate associate dean of applied science, engineering and technology at Madison College. "We serve about 900 construction apprentices and we're still not keeping up with demand."

Way said the large number of retiring baby boomers has made things challenging.



President Trump's visit to Wisconsin to promote apprenticeships comes during the White House's "Workforce Development Week" - an attempt to increase interest in the skilled trades and increase the supply of workers.

"I think that they should be trying to get more young kids into this," said Hogan.

But even if more young adults are interested, there will have to be more money there to train all of them.

"We're always trying to grow that, you know. We're working against the same resource constraints as any post-secondary institution," explained Way.

But while President Trump is pushing for more apprenticeship training, many educators and school administrators say he's not putting his money where his mouth is.



Trump's proposed federal education budget would slash $168 million for state technical education grants.

Wisconsin DPI Superintendent Tony Evers has called on Congress to reject Trump's proposal, saying it would hurt Wisconsin students.