Judge orders 40 years in mental health facility for Interstate shooter

SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) -- The man authorities say shot and killed a woman along the Interstate in Sauk County will spend 40 years in a mental health facility.

The sentencing came down Monday for Zachary Hays. Hays is charged with four felonies, including one for first degree reckless homicide and three counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety. Hays pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect to all four counts. On Monday, a judge determined Hays was guilty, but not guilty due to mental disease or defect on all counts.

Police say Hays went on a shooting spree on Interstate 90/94 on May 1, 2016. Tracy Czaczkowski was shot and killed during the spree. Czaczkowski was riding home with her family after a trip to Wisconsin Dells.

