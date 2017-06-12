Eddie Tipton pleads guilty to lottery fraud

The Sauk County Sheriff's Office says a motorcyclist died in a crash Sunday afternoon.More >>
Authorities say a Walworth County man is dead after a crash with a semi Sunday afternoon.More >>
A Florida man was shot and killed in front of his children while trying to buy a puppy through Facebook.More >>
Authorities say a East Troy man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a cliff jumping accident at Stewart Lake County Park.More >>
Fitchburg police are searching for an armed robbery suspect who took money from a gas station.More >>
The Sauk County Sheriff's Office says a motorcyclist died in a crash Sunday afternoon.More >>
There are road closures in Washington County all week for the first U.S. Open to be held in Wisconsin.More >>
Authorities say a Walworth County man is dead after a crash with a semi Sunday afternoon.More >>
The Dane County Medical Examiner's office has released the name of the young man who was shot on Madison's east side July 10th.More >>
A week after the deadly explosion in Cambria, workers at Didion Milling are back on the job.More >>
Bat watches were once a summer attraction offered to families at Devil's Lake State Park. Now, they've been cancelled due to a dramatic decline in the bat population.More >>
A Chetek man killed while cleaning up his property after Sunday's storm has been identified as 46 year old Donald N. Hajek.More >>
One of the most challenging competitions in the world came to the shores of Lake Monona in Madison, Sunday. For months preparations have been being made leading up to Sunday's event, the first of its kind held here in the capital city.More >>
