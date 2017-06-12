Eddie Tipton pleads guilty to lottery fraud

MADISON (WKOW) --- The man accused of a lottery scam was in Dane County Circuit Court Monday.

Eddie Tipton is accused of conspiring to fix lottery machines in a scam authorities said spanned five states, including Wisconsin.



The former lottery official is also accused of tampering with computer software to fix other lottery games.

Tipton was expected to enter a not guilty plea. However, prosecutors announced Tipton had signed a plea agreement. He plead guilty to two of six counts, theft by fraud and computer crime.

“Count two charges that on or about February 21, 2008 in the city of Madison, Dane County, Wisconsin, you as a party to a crime obtained titles to properties in the state of Wisconsin. Specifically $783,257.72 by intentionally deceiving an agent of the state of Wisconsin by failing to disclose the fact that you had a duty to disclose, done with the intent to defraud the state of Wisconsin. At which it did defraud the state of Wisconsin,” said Dane County District Judge Ellen Berz.

"Count three charges that on December 29, 2007, in the city of Madison, Dane County, Wisconsin, you willfully, knowingly, and without authorization, modified computer data with intent to defraud or to obtain property."



Four of the six counts were dismissed. For the two remaining counts, Tipton faces up to 13 years in prison and a $35,000 fine.



Sentencing is delayed until September 21, 2017. Tipton will first appear in court in Iowa, where he is expected to enter a guilty plea. He will then appear for sentencing in Wisconsin via video conference.

Tipton's brother Tommy was previously convicted of a separate lottery fraud in Iowa. He's facing additional charges of money laundering.