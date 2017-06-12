Officer shoots teen during foot chase

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) -- The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating a shooting by a police officer in Kenosha.

Police say an officer shot and wounded a teenager he was pursuing on foot Sunday evening. The teen was taken to the hospital. His condition isn't known. The Kenosha News (http://bit.ly/2s3ddM7 ) reports three other young men were arrested.

Officers were called to a neighborhood for a report of a man making threats with a gun.

Authorities say the officer who fired his weapon was not injured.

