Chinese scholar visiting University of Illinois missing since Friday

URBANA, Ill. (AP) -- Police say a Chinese scholar visiting the University of Illinois' Urbana-Champaign campus has been missing for three days.

Authorities say friend notified police that they hadn't heard from 26-year-old Yingying Zhang since about 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

Zhang is visiting the school's Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Sciences.

Police say she's been in central Illinois about a month and was staying in university housing.

On Monday, University of Illinois police released surveillance video showing Zhang entering a black Saturn Astra vehicle in Urbana on Friday about 2 p.m. shortly after getting off a bus.

University police spokesman Patrick Wade tells The Champaign News-Gazette authorities are asking for the public's help identifying the vehicle.

Police say Zhang was headed to an apartment complex to sign a lease.

