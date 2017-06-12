Some funky, summertime drinks are coming to Starbucks this week in support of a good cause

MADISON (WKOW) -- You probably have your routine down pat when it comes to getting your caffeinated drink of choice, but Starbucks is adding two new drinks to it's menu this week, just in time for summer. Best part is this week, the drinks donate to a good cause.

From Tuesday, June 16th, through Monday, June 19th, Starbucks will donate $0.25 from each of the drinks sold to Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation, a foundation aimed at empowering young people to spread kindness, and getting those who are struggling the help they need.

Newcomers, Matcha Lemonade and Violet Drink, will join the menu summer veteran drinks of yesteryear, Pink Drink, and Ombré Pink Drink.

If you're not familiar, Pink Drink is their signature Strawberry Acai Refresher drink with a touch coconut milk. The Ombré Pink drink is similar but with their Cool Lime Refresher Drink mixed with creamy coconut milk and their Iced Passion Tango Tea.

The newcomers though are the Matcha Lemonade, which takes their matcha green tea, and combines it with fresh lemonade for a caffeinated summer treat, and their Violet Drink, which mixes sweet blackberries, their tart Very Berry Hibiscus Refresher drink, and coconut milk for a purple people drinking creation.