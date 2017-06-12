Brewers draft Hiura with first-round pick

The Milwaukee Brewers went to the college ranks for their first pick of the 2017 MLB Draft. The team selected second baseman Keston Hiura from the University of California, Irvine with the No. 9 overall pick.

Hiura led the nation with a .442 batting average this past season as a junior. He also had a .567 on-base percentage with 8 home runs, 42 RBI and 24 doubles in 56 games.

The second baseman was named the First-Team All-Big West and was a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes award, given to the top player in college baseball.



