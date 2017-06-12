Stoughton slashing suspect convicted - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Stoughton slashing suspect convicted

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- A man has been convicted in a slashing case in Stoughton.

Court records show Jacob Justice pleaded no contest to misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct and a felony charge of reckless injury was dismissed.

Prosecutors say Justice started attacking a Minnesota Vikings inflatable in October of last year, then went after its owner after the owner confronted him.

