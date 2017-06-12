Police arrest man suspected in several Madison area burglaries

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for the smash and grab burglary of Kelley's Market on Gammon Road, back on June 2nd.

Police say they got a tip from a concerned citizen who recognized the suspect, Micheal Hilton, after interacting with Hilton and recalling his distinctive tattoos.

On Friday, that same citizen saw Hilton on State Street and alerted Police.

Hilton was arrested a short time later on a parole hold, and is expected to be charged for the Kelley's Market smash and grab, along with two other incidents; a Dunkin' Donuts burglary from the same night as well as an attempted burglary of a home on the 600 block of Howard Place on June 9th.