Wisconsin farmers expect to benefit from U.S.-China beef deal

LODI (WKOW) -- China is lifting a nearly 14-year ban on beef from the U.S. and now Wisconsin's beef producers are looking forward to new opportunities.

The agreement could open doors for producers in the U.S. facing an oversupply right now.

Terry Quam, who runs Marda Angus Farm in Lodi, says if Wisconsin's three meat packing facilities do business in China, they'll be looking for more beef from the state's nearly 15-thousand producers.

"We're hoping that these major packers will play a big role in supplying that Chinese product and Wisconsin producers can ramp up production and be part of that profit-making center," Quam tells 27 News.

Experts say unlike most other states, Wisconsin's cattle herds are growing. With more cattle, comes a need for more feed, which will be boost for corn and soybean producers, too.



Wisconsin Beef Council executive director John Freitag says he's working to market local beef to other countries and encourage the feed industry to get involved.



He says the middle class in China is growing fast, bringing the opportunity of 1.4 billion new customers to producers in the U.S. who are dealing with more beef than people want to eat right now. Plus, customers in China are likely to be more interested in cuts of meat that don't sell well in the U.S.



"We can sell the middle meats in the U.S. without too much trouble, but when it comes to tongue, liver, tripe, offal, those types of things, we don't really have a taste for them," says Freitag. "These countries relish them and so we've been able to market those and that's what's increased the value of our beef animals to our beef producers."

Quam says farmers took a big hit when China and other countries banned beef exports from the U.S. in 2003 because of a case of mad cow disease in Washington. They lost between $150-250 an animal, which eliminated profits for some and caused others to go out of business. While the new market won't appear overnight, it will be something to look forward to when faced with an oversupply.



"I expect to see, over the next one to three years, that demand in China to grow, and as that grows it will add dollars on to the U.S. market and that trickles all the way down," Quam says. "The competition will be better. Any time you can open up markets, it is essential."



Wisconsin's beef cattle industry brings in $2.1 billion in income for farmers right now and puts more than 35-thousand people to work. There are more beef producers than dairy farmers in the state, according to statistics from the Wisconsin Beef Council.