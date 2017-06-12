Free shuttles available for U.S. Open fans

WASHINGTON COUNTY (WKOW) -- It's U.S. Open at Erin Hills week in Wisconsin.

Governor Scott Walker made that proclamation Monday to celebrate the major PGA tournament that's teeing off at Erin Hills, the golf course that's about 35 miles northwest of Milwaukee.

The U.S. Open is expected to attract more than 35,000 spectators each day.

If you're going, there could be some difficulty getting there.

There is no on-site parking, so fans can take free shuttles to the golf course from the Washington County Fairgrounds.

There are only 6,000 spots available.

In addition to the thousands of fans, there will be 5,400 volunteers from 49 states and 16 countries on hand for the tournament.