Special election Tues. for Dane Co. Dist. 16

MADISON (WKOW) -- There is a special election Tuesday, June 13, for those living in Dane County District 16.



Voters will be choosing a Dane County Board Supervisor to replace Dave de Felice who resigned earlier this year.



According to Dane County's website, only one person's name is on the ballot: Jamie Kuhn from Madison.



The district includes wards in east Madison, Town of Blooming Grove, and the Village of McFarland.



Here are the list of wards:

Madison (Wards 1, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 123, 128, 129, 130, 131, 132, 133 and 134)

Blooming Grove (Wards 2 and 3)

McFarland (Ward 11)



Here is a map of District 16.