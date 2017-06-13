Special election Tues. for Dane Co. Dist. 16 - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Special election Tues. for Dane Co. Dist. 16

MADISON (WKOW) -- There is a special election Tuesday, June 13, for those living in Dane County District 16.

Voters will be choosing a Dane County Board Supervisor to replace Dave de Felice who resigned earlier this year.

According to Dane County's website, only one person's name is on the ballot: Jamie Kuhn from Madison.

The district includes wards in east Madison, Town of Blooming Grove, and the Village of McFarland.

Here are the list of wards:

  • Madison (Wards 1, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 123, 128, 129, 130, 131, 132, 133 and 134)
  • Blooming Grove (Wards 2 and 3)
  • McFarland (Ward 11)


Here is a map of District 16.

