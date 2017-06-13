Madison police search for suspicious man who tried to lure 11-year-old boy

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are looking for a man they say tried to lure an 11-year-old boy into his vehicle.

The incident happened Friday evening (June 9) around 6:00 p.m., but police are just now releasing the information. The young boy was riding home on his bike in the area of La Crosse Lane and South Eau Claire Avenue. That's in a neighborhood off Whitney Way between Mineral Point Road and Regent Street.

Police say the boy was approached by a man in a white compact SUV (similar to a Subaru Forester), who pulled alongside the boy, opened the door, and told him to get into the vehicle. The man said he would take the boy home and call his parents.

Police say the 11-year-old refused and left on his bicycle in a direction he thought the vehicle could not follow.

The suspect is described as a white man between 30 and 40 years old. He was clean shaven and driving a white compact SUV.

The investigation continues. If you know anything, call Madison Police or Crime Stoppers at (608) -266-6014.