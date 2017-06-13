Registration open for Overture's Rising Star competition

MADISON (WKOW) -- Registration is now open for Overture's Rising Stars competition.

Each year the Overture holds the competition to elevate and promote local talent. You have to be at least six years old to enter, and it's free to register.

There are three categories: youth, teen, and adult. Each of those categories will have a winner who gets $750. Then the grand prize “Rising Star” wins $1,000 and performance opportunities.

This year there's a special workshop to help the participants prepare. They'll get feedback and constructive criticism ahead of the auditions. The workshop is Saturday, July 15 from 1-3 p.m. at the Overture.

The first day of auditions is Saturday, August 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Full Compass. The second audition session is Saturday, August 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Overture.

For more information on the competition and registration, click here.