Storms close off village in Fond du Lac County

BRANDON, WI (WKOW) -- Roads were blocked off by fire trucks in the Village of Brandon after strong storms rolled through the area.

Brandon, Wisconsin is in Fond du Lac County, and had fallen trees, branches and power lines scattered on roads.

According to WBAY-TV, a tree came down at the corner of Main and Third Streets, landing on a home. Close by, an older tree split in half.

Fire officials told WBAY the storm came through just before 7:00 p.m. Monday, causing the damage within just a few minutes.

Luckily, no one was hurt. But the storm was a bit scary for some. Jeff Gebhard told WBAY, "I was looking out my back window, looking at the Brandon Pond, and it was just like the water was coming straight up off the pond. And the wind just got really high, strong, and looked outside and seen a lot of trees down and stuff."

Emergency vehicles blocked off the roads into Brandon so people would not pass through. Firefighters kept the barricades up to clean up.