President Trump's schedule while in Wisconsin

(WKOW) -- President Donald Trump will be in Wisconsin on Tuesday, June 13. Here's his schedule as he visits various places across the state:

  • Trump is set to arrive in Milwaukee shortly before 3 p.m.
  • He will then meet with people who say they've been negatively impacted by the Affordable Care Act. Next, he will make a statement on health care.
  • President Trump will then tour Waukesha County Technical College. He will also lead a workforce development round table discussion.
  • Trump will later make remarks at a "Friends of Governor Scott Walker" reception
  • He will leave Milwaukee and head back to Washington D.C. at 7 p.m.
