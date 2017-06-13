Practice rounds suspended, gates closed at U.S. Open

ERIN (WKOW) -- Storms have forced U.S. Open officials to close the gates and suspend practice rounds at Erin Hills just before 7 Tuesday morning.

Although the red and blue spectator lots are open this morning, a weather warning prompted U.S. Open staff to close the gates until the storms pass. After things clear up, practice rounds are scheduled to go on starting at 9.

27 Storm Track meteorologists are calling for sun and humidity later in the day, so it's unlikely storms affect the rest of the day at Erin Hills. U.S. Open reps tell us some parts of the course may be muddy or impassable.

To check when gates will reopen, you can check usopen.com or download the official app.