Summerfest celebrates 50 years

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- This past weekend already felt like summer and Summerfest will be here before you know it. 

The 50th edition of the Wisconsin festival happens June 28 - July 2 and July 4 - July 9. Besides 50 new food items, there are special activities and a great line-up of musical talent.

The headliners at this year's Summerfest are Red Hot Chili Peppers, Luke Bryan, Paul Simon, Zac Brown Band, Pink, The Chainsmokers, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Dierks Bentley, Future, Big Sean & Migos and the Outlaw Music Festival, featuring Willie Nelson. For the full line-up on all stages, click here.

Summerfest also has promotions where you can get in for free if you bring certain items. Click here for a list of admission promotions.

