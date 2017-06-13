Number of vehicles egged overnight in Milton

MILTON (WKOW) -- Milton Police posted on their Facebook page on Tuesday that a number of vehicles were egged overnight. Office Geske reported spotting more than 20 vehicles egged. The majority of them were on Sunset Drive, Northside Drive, John Paul Road, Lukas Lane, and West Madison Avenue.



Police say that some of the victims have come forward to file a police report but many have not. Authorities say they have a lead on who committed the crime.



Police ask if you are someone who was targeted to file a police report. All you need to do is call the Rock County 911 Communications Center at 608-757-2244. Make sure to ask to speak with a Milton Police officer.