Slideshow: June 12th Storm Clouds and Damage - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Slideshow: June 12th Storm Clouds and Damage

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) - High winds and heavy rains rolled through our northern communities Monday prompting severe thunderstorm warnings for Juneau, Marquette, Green Lake, Columbia and Dodge counties. After the storms past, the damage was done: multiple trees snapped in half or uprooted falling on power lines causing outages.

The highest wind gust officially reported was 54 mph in Volk Field Air National Guard Base in Camp Douglas.

If you have your own damage photos to submit, send them to connect@wkow.com

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.