Slideshow: June 12th Storm Clouds and Damage

MADISON (WKOW) - High winds and heavy rains rolled through our northern communities Monday prompting severe thunderstorm warnings for Juneau, Marquette, Green Lake, Columbia and Dodge counties. After the storms past, the damage was done: multiple trees snapped in half or uprooted falling on power lines causing outages.

The highest wind gust officially reported was 54 mph in Volk Field Air National Guard Base in Camp Douglas.



