State Baseball: Sun Prairie Opens With Win Over Beloit Memorial

The Sun Prairie Cardinals picked up win 23 on the season after a 2-1 win against Beloit Memorial in the opening round of the WIAA State Baseball Tournament at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute on Tuesday.

After trailing by a run, Sun Prairie tied the game after an RBI double from senior outfielder Ben Hauser in the bottom of the fourth inning. Later that same inning the Cardinals gained a 2-1 lead following a successful squeeze bunt from Jack Zander.

To view a complete box score from this game, click here.

Sun Prairie is scheduled to play Arrowhead in the semi final round later this evening. Beloit Memorial's season comes to an end with an (18-11) overall record.