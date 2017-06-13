Deadly crash in Rock County Tuesday morning

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Rock County Sheriff's Office, as well as Janesville Fire and EMS were called to the report of a single vehicle crash on W. State Highway 11 just east of Kesseler Road just after 11:00 Tuesday morning.

Reports show a car struck a tree and the driver was pinned inside. Units arrived and were able to remove the 35-year-old sole occupant from the vehicle and transported him to Mercy Hospital. The Janesville man was pronounced dead at the hospital as a result of injuries sustained.

The initial investigation shows the driver was traveling eastbound on 11 when he veered into the westbound ditchline, traveling approximately 300 feet before hitting a tree.

The crash remains under investigation.