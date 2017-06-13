Deadly crash in Rock County Tuesday morning

After a statewide Amber Alert was issued to the public on Saturday, with potentially millions of Wisconsinites receiving the notifications on their phones, some people issued complaints to the Marathon county Sheriff's Office.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) - High winds and heavy rains rolled through our northern communities Monday prompting severe thunderstorm warnings for Juneau, Marquette, Green Lake, Columbia and Dodge counties.More >>
Fitchburg police are searching for an armed robbery suspect who took money from a gas station.More >>
The Sauk County Sheriff's Office says a motorcyclist died in a crash Sunday afternoon.More >>
There are road closures in Washington County all week for the first U.S. Open to be held in Wisconsin.More >>
The Dane County Medical Examiner's office has released the name of the young man who was shot on Madison's east side July 10th.More >>
Madison Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for the smash and grab burglary of Kelley's Market on Gammon Road, back on June 2nd.More >>
Authorities say an East Troy man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a cliff jumping accident at Stewart Lake County Park.More >>
