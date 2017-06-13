Beloit police look for suspect in Monday night shooting

BELOIT (WKOW) -- The City of Beloit Police Department says a shooting took place Monday night, around 11:40, in the area of Porter and Yates.

They say a 42-year-old man was involved in an argument with the suspect, that's when the suspect fired at least five shots at the victim.

The victim was inside his vehicle and was struck once in the left ankle, after the bullet went through the door. Two additional bullet strikes were located on the vehicle. It doesn't appear any homes in the area were struck.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, treated and released. Police are looking for 31-year-old Levi Sargent. He drives a 2007 red Pontiac Grand Prix with Wisconsin plates 521-ZLK.

If you see this vehicle or Sargent, call 911 immediately. Do not approach.