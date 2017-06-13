Wisconsin Lottery Officials looking for $685,000 Pick 4 winner

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Lottery Officials say there is a lucky winner with an even luckier number; the number four.

On Monday June 12 officials say there was a winner in their Pick 4 lottery drawing, with a jackpot of $685,000.

The best part? The person who won picked the winning numbers of 4-4-4-4. Within the same drawing there were 81 $5,000 pick four winners

All winners have 180 days from the day their drawn to claim their prizes, so if you played, check your tickets!