Randolph Police investigate Piggly Wiggly armed robbery

RANDOLPH (WKOW) -- Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Piggly Wiggly Store on Kienow Drive in the Village of Randolph Monday night.

Randolph Police say two suspects entered the store armed with semi-automatic handguns, demanded money, while holding three employees at gunpoint.

The suspects left then robbed each of the employees as well as the story, leaving with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police then believe the suspects left the store on foot. Both suspects wore masks to conceal their identity, as well as light colored hooded sweatshirts.

One suspect was wearing jeans. The other suspect was wearing jeans with a pair of dark colored shorts with white trim over the jeans.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information you're asked to contact the Randolph Police Department at 920-326-4620.