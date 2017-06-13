Algal blooms already causing beach closures in Dane County

MADISON (WKOW) -- Public health officials decided to close a Dane County beach Tuesday after algal blooms were found in the water during testing.

B.B. Clark Beach on Lake Monona is the first beach closed this season due to the emergence of blue-green algae in the swimming area.

Although algae floating in the water seems harmless, this particular kind of algae is actually a bacteria and it can be dangerous to humans and animals.

“Don't swim in the water, don't drink it and keep pets, such as your dogs, from drinking it,” said Jennifer Lavender-Braun, a microbiologist at Public Health Madison & Dane County. “It's much more harmful to animals because they are smaller than we are."

If you come into contact with blue-green algae, Lavender-Braun recommends thoroughly washing the area. However, if blue-green algae ingested she advises seeking medical attention.

Lavender-Braun says typically July and August are the peak months for blue-green algae in Wisconsin. However, she wasn't surprised to see the algae this early season since the temperature has been so warm.

This particular bacteria is easily identified by it's "soupy green color or teal color" and the lab assistants testing the water can visually assess and shut down the beach if necessary.

The samples are also tested at the lab to confirm the bacteria's existence at the location.

Lavender-Braun says it's hard to predict blue-green algae levels but it does thrive in warm temperatures and heavy rainfall.

“We often see that rainfalls create big changes at our beaches,” Lavender-Braun said. “Whether that is elevated bacteria following a rainfall that typically declines as we get further and further from the last drop of rain or whether it's washing enough stuff into the lake to start a blue-green algae bloom.”

Public Health Madison and Dane County test beaches weekly, but if there is a problem, like blue-green algae, the water will be tested regularly until the results are good enough to reopen the beach.

To help combat closures, 'Clean Lake Corridor' can be used to keep the beaches clean.

Last year a 'Clean Lake Corridor' was installed to intake the swimming water, expose it to ultraviolet light and send sanitized water back into the swimming area.

“We've done testing there for the past couple of years and seen that once they put that in, it greatly lowered the number of closures they had at that beach,” Lavender-Braun said.

County Executive Joe Parisi announced Monday another 'Clean Lake Corridor' will be installed at Goodland County Park which closed 19 times last summer.

As temperatures continue to rise throughout the summer season Lavender-Braun expects the continued possibility of blue-green algae.

If the beach is closed, signs will be posted at the site and on Public Heath Madison and Dane County's Facebook page and Twitter feed will be updated.

However, if the beach is open but there is suspect algae or bacteria in the water, the health department says to call them.