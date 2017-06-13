Dane County food pantry receives donation from Delta Dental

MADISON (WKOW) -- A local food pantry has another reason to smile.

Delta Dental of Wisconsin is celebrating National Smile Month with $15,000 in donations to five food pantries throughout Wisconsin.

$1,000 worth of fresh produce, a $2,000 grant for future food purchases, and 1,000 toothbrushes were donated directly to the Dane County Food Pantry network, which is administered through Community Action Coalition.

Community Action Coalition says they don't often get donations of fresh produce.

"People think of food pantries as high carb things," said Community Action Coalition Executive Director Jim Schroeder. "Like macaroni and cheese, hamburger helper, baked beans and things like that, and it's really nice to fill that in with some really nutritious fresh food."