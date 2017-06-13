Sauk County Sheriff's Office investigating a Semi vs Motorcycle - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Sauk County Sheriff's Office investigating a Semi vs Motorcycle crash

BARABOO (WKOW) -- The Sauk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Semi VS Motorcycle Crash that happened around 3:00 pm Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies are still investigating the cause of the crash, but say two people riding a motorcycle were hit by a semi truck at the intersection of US 12 and Mine Road.

The crash happened at highway speeds, with both riders being transported to the hospital with injuries, but the extent and circumstances are not known at this time.

