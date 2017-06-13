Driver gets out of parking ticket by making, "Safe choices"

WAUSAU (WKOW) -- A Wisconsin driver who left a car at a metered space got out of a parking ticket in Wausau by simply leaving a note to the parking officer.

The note said, "Please take pity on me. I walked home... Safe choices," ending the note with a smiley face.

The Parking Officer who later came across the car saw the note and obliged the request, writing back, "Pity granted, just a warning. Zero dollars and zero cents."

The Wausau Police Department posted the exchange on both Twitter and Facebook, saying the officer appreciates a good sense of humor, but more importantly making safe choices.