Driver gets out of parking ticket by making, "Safe choices" - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Driver gets out of parking ticket by making, "Safe choices"

Posted: Updated:

WAUSAU (WKOW) -- A Wisconsin driver who left a car at a metered space got out of a parking ticket in Wausau by simply leaving a note to the parking officer.

The note said, "Please take pity on me. I walked home... Safe choices," ending the note with a smiley face.

The Parking Officer who later came across the car saw the note and obliged the request, writing back, "Pity granted, just a warning. Zero dollars and zero cents."

The Wausau Police Department posted the exchange on both Twitter and Facebook, saying the officer appreciates a good sense of humor, but more importantly making safe choices.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.