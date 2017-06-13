Green means go: Garcia looks for another major at US Open

Sergio Garcia was decked out in green today as he set out for his first U.S. Open practice round at Erin Hills, Wisconsin.

Yes, Garcia wears the title of Masters champion quite well. A weight was lifted when he finally captured the major title that eluded him for all those years.

What he's done in the past does not guarantee success, adulation or even happiness in the future, though. Nobody has learned that lesson in a more public fashion than Garcia himself.

Of his dozens of close calls, failures and embarrassments, a few have come at the U.S. Open — the "torture chamber" of a major, as 1993 PGA champion Paul Azinger called it — a tournament that often brings out the worst in people.