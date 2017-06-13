Green means go: Garcia looks for another major at US Open

On Monday morning, UW-Madison undergraduate students will be able to buy season tickets for Wisconsin football and men's hockeyMore >>
Kickoff times have been set for three more Wisconsin football games during the 2017 season.More >>
A new study suggests drones could help save lives.More >>
Metropolitan Police in London say they're continuing to evacuate people from a massive apartment fire in west London.More >>
President Donald Trump met with families negatively impacted by Obamacare, chaired a roundtable on workforce development, and spoke at a fundraiser for Gov. Scott Walker (R-Wisconsin) in a whirlwind trip to Wisconsin Tuesday.More >>
China is lifting a nearly 14-year ban on beef from the U.S. and now Wisconsin's beef producers are looking forward to new opportunities.More >>
Rep. John Nygren (R-Marinette), co-chair of the Wisconsin Legislature's Joint Finance Committee (JFC), talked about what's holding up the 2017-19 state budget on this week's edition of Capital City Sunday.More >>
President Donald Trump comes to Wisconsin Tuesday to promote youth apprenticeships in the skilled trades, where demand for new workers is outpacing supply.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions has agreed to appear before the Senate intelligence committee as it investigates alleged Russian meddling in the presidential election.More >>
The Pentagon says three U.S. soldiers were killed and another was wounded Saturday in eastern Afghanistan.More >>
Madison's first municipal swimming pool opened in 2006 and is named after Irwin A. and Robert D. Goodman, who kicked off the project by donating $2.8 million to get it started.More >>
Goodman pool in Madison opened for the first time this summer on Friday.More >>
A key Republican lawmaker believes road tolling could be the key to speeding up work on the stalled 2017-19 state budget. But where those tolls would be placed is concerning for some.More >>
