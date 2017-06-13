Kimberly eliminates Waunakee from WIAA state baseball tournament - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Kimberly eliminates Waunakee from WIAA state baseball tournament

Posted: Updated:
GRAND CHUTE (WKOW) -

The dream of a state championship ended in the quarterfinal round for the Waunakee baseball team. The Warriors fell to Kimberly 11-2 at the WIAA state baseball tournament at Fox Cities Stadium.

Kimberly was able to score multiple runs in four different innings. Meanwhile, Waunakee struggled to plate runs. Dylan Haack and Nate Stevens drove in the only Waunakee runs. 

The Warriors finish the season with a 18-9 record. 

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Wisconsin football, men's hockey student tickets on sale Monday

    Wisconsin football, men's hockey student tickets on sale Monday

    On Monday morning, UW-Madison undergraduate students will be able to buy season tickets for Wisconsin football and men's hockey

    More >>

    On Monday morning, UW-Madison undergraduate students will be able to buy season tickets for Wisconsin football and men's hockey

    More >>

  • Kessel, Schultz score as Penguins cruise past Predators 6-0

    Kessel, Schultz score as Penguins cruise past Predators 6-0

    Six different players scored and Sidney Crosby had three assists as the Pittsburgh Penguins chased Pekka Rinne and blew out the Nashville Predators 6-0 in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday night to take a 3-2 lead in the series and move one win away from a second consecutive title.    Justin Schultz, Bryan Rust, Evgeni Malkin, Conor Sheary, Phil Kessel and Ron Hainsey scored for the defending champions, who got 24 saves from goaltender Matt Murray. Rinne got the ho...More >>
    Six different players scored and Sidney Crosby had three assists as the Pittsburgh Penguins chased Pekka Rinne and blew out the Nashville Predators 6-0 in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday night to take a 3-2 lead in the series and move one win away from a second consecutive title.    Justin Schultz, Bryan Rust, Evgeni Malkin, Conor Sheary, Phil Kessel and Ron Hainsey scored for the defending champions, who got 24 saves from goaltender Matt Murray. Rinne got the ho...More >>

  • Lavelle leads US women to victory over Sweden

    Lavelle leads US women to victory over Sweden

    Rose Lavelle scored in the second half, lifting the U.S. women to a 1-0 victory over Sweden in a friendly on Thursday night.    A perfectly timed run from the midfield by Crystal Dunn led to a through-ball for Lavelle inside the 18-yard box. Lavelle, 22, calmly put it home in the 56th minute for her second international goal in her fifth international appearance.    Earlier, Dunn had a semi-breakaway, but her shot was saved by Hilda Carlen.    Alyssa Naeh...More >>
    Rose Lavelle scored in the second half, lifting the U.S. women to a 1-0 victory over Sweden in a friendly on Thursday night.    A perfectly timed run from the midfield by Crystal Dunn led to a through-ball for Lavelle inside the 18-yard box. Lavelle, 22, calmly put it home in the 56th minute for her second international goal in her fifth international appearance.    Earlier, Dunn had a semi-breakaway, but her shot was saved by Hilda Carlen.    Alyssa Naeh...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.