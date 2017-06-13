Kimberly eliminates Waunakee from WIAA state baseball tournament

The dream of a state championship ended in the quarterfinal round for the Waunakee baseball team. The Warriors fell to Kimberly 11-2 at the WIAA state baseball tournament at Fox Cities Stadium.

Kimberly was able to score multiple runs in four different innings. Meanwhile, Waunakee struggled to plate runs. Dylan Haack and Nate Stevens drove in the only Waunakee runs.

The Warriors finish the season with a 18-9 record.