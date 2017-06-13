Study explores drone delivery of defibrillators to save lives

SWEDEN (WKOW) -- People keep finding new ways to use drones, checking crops, making deliveries or just for fun.

A new study suggests using the aircraft could help save lives.

Swedish researchers tested out sending small drones with heart defibrillators to homes where people had cardiac arrests.

They found the drones got there almost 17 minutes faster than ambulances.

Medical experts say the results are remarkable.

"The notion that a drone equipped with a defibrillator within seconds of a 911 call and then can cut the response time by 2/3's down to a few minutes means everything," says Dr. Clyde Yancy of Northwestern Medicine.

He was not part of the study, but says the concept is worth exploring.

The Swedish study only tested arrival times, not the actual use of defibrillators delivered by drones.