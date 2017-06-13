Community watches film that sparked controversy at Mt. Horeb High School

After a statewide Amber Alert was issued to the public on Saturday, with potentially millions of Wisconsinites receiving the notifications on their phones, some people issued complaints to the Marathon county Sheriff's Office.More >>
After a statewide Amber Alert was issued to the public on Saturday, with potentially millions of Wisconsinites receiving the notifications on their phones, some people issued complaints to the Marathon county Sheriff's Office.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) - High winds and heavy rains rolled through our northern communities Monday prompting severe thunderstorm warnings for Juneau, Marquette, Green Lake, Columbia and Dodge counties.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) - High winds and heavy rains rolled through our northern communities Monday prompting severe thunderstorm warnings for Juneau, Marquette, Green Lake, Columbia and Dodge counties.More >>
The family of the windsurfer killed in a collision with a boat on Lake Mendota plans to file a motion in Dane County court to see records related to the crash that killed Yu Chen.More >>
The family of the windsurfer killed in a collision with a boat on Lake Mendota plans to file a motion in Dane County court to see records related to the crash that killed Yu Chen.More >>
Public health officials decided to close a Dane County beach Tuesday after algal blooms were found in the water during testing.More >>
Public health officials decided to close a Dane County beach Tuesday after algal blooms were found in the water during testing.More >>
A local food pantry has another reason to smile.More >>
A local food pantry has another reason to smile.More >>
Milton Police posted on their Facebook page on Tuesday that a number of vehicles were egged overnight. Office Geske reported spotting more than 20 vehicles egged.More >>
Milton Police posted on their Facebook page on Tuesday that a number of vehicles were egged overnight. Office Geske reported spotting more than 20 vehicles egged.More >>
A man has been convicted in a slashing case in Stoughton.More >>
A man has been convicted in a slashing case in Stoughton.More >>
Madison police are looking for a man they say tried to lure an 11-year-old boy into his vehicle.More >>
Madison police are looking for a man they say tried to lure an 11-year-old boy into his vehicle.More >>
Madison Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for the smash and grab burglary of Kelley's Market on Gammon Road, back on June 2nd.More >>
Madison Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for the smash and grab burglary of Kelley's Market on Gammon Road, back on June 2nd.More >>
Authorities say an East Troy man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a cliff jumping accident at Stewart Lake County Park.More >>
Authorities say an East Troy man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a cliff jumping accident at Stewart Lake County Park.More >>
The man authorities say shot and killed a woman along the Interstate in Sauk County is committed to a mental health facility for 40 yearsMore >>
The man authorities say shot and killed a woman along the Interstate in Sauk County is committed to a mental health facility for 40 yearsMore >>