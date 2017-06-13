Community watches film that sparked controversy at Mt. Horeb High School

MT. HOREB (WKOW) -- It's a film that show nudity and graphic images, but one that some in Mt. Horeb say needs to be seen.

It's why on Tuesday, some community members offered a free screening of the film at their community center. It garnered a packed crowd as several interested viewers attended the event.

"It's been a little bit surreal," said Melissa Austin, a co-organizer of the screening.

The documentary is called "Miss Representation," a 2011 film focused on the demeaning and objectifying portrayal of women in the media.

"Imagery that was obtained from YouTube, from music videos, from television," Austin explained.

It's a film that recent graduate Lexie Cruz says shows the harsh truth.

"It's not like they went onto websites and found these images, it's all images we can find by ourselves on Facebook or on Twitter," Cruz explained.

But it was also the center of a controversy at Mt. Horeb High School. In May, one of Cruz's teachers was put on leave for showing the film that contained women in forced sexual situations, in class.

But despite the news on the scenario, it was a documentary mother Alexia Sabor wanted to see for herself. She even brought a friend along with her.

"I'm very sensitive as I watch my daughter develop, what kind of imagery she's being bombarded with and how that affects her self image," she said.

The crowd in the room was filled with both women and men, even family members. All of them were interested in how they could be the change going forward.

"It's really important to me to walk away from this screening with some ideas, some additional ideas about how I can talk about these issues with her," Sabor said as she referred to her daughter.