Attorneys hired by family of man who died in Cambria explosion and injured worker

CAMBRIA (WKOW) -- A Madison-based law firm has been hired by the family of one of the men killed in the explosion in Cambria and one of the workers injured in the blast.

The office of Habush Habush & Rottier says it has been retained by the family of Duelle Block, who was killed in the explosion at the Didion Milling plant in Cambria. The law firm is also representing a woman who was hurt in the explosion.

Attorney Dan Rottier told 27 News they're beginning their investigation into whether any entities other than Didion, like outside vendors or inspectors, may have been at fault for the explosion. He says they have asked for access to the plant but that has not yet been arranged.

Authorities have not yet identified a cause for the blast.

