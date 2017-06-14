Summer travel ideas all over Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- Now that children are out of school, families are looking for vacation spots or day trips. There are a lot of choices in Wisconsin, according to the Department of Tourism.

Lisa Marshall with the Wisconsin Department of Tourism had some ideas for Wake Up Wisconsin viewers.

One of the classic attractions many adults remember from their childhood is the drive-in movie theaters. Marshall says some great options are Big Sky Drive-In in Wisconsin Dells. They play movies currently in theaters. In Jefferson on Highway 18 is the Outdoor Theatre, a classic 1950s-style drive-in that plays family friendly movies and also has a large playground and concession stand. Marshall says the Skyway Drive-In in Fish Creek has the classic car speakers, an original snack bar, and they play original cartoon advertisements from decades ago.

Another favorite Wisconsin activity is taking in a water ski show. The Rock Aqua Jays in Janesville are one of the most successful in the world, Marshall says. You can see them on the Rock River at Traxler Park Sunday and Wednesday evenings all summer. In Northern Wisconsin, the Min-Aqua Bats put on a show in Minocqua. You can see them Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Don't forget about all of Wisconsin's great zoos. Besides the Henry Vilas Zoo in Madison, the Wildwood Wildlife Park and Nature Center in Minocqua debuted a new Safari Tram Ride this year. Timbavati also offers a safari train ride. The Milwaukee County Zoo turns 125 this year. It's the state's largest zoo.

