Wisconsin Dairy News: 2017 Tour of America's Dairyland

(WKOW) -- John Haupt and Eric Fife have been handcycling competitively for years and know the ins and outs of the sport.

"It's not just flat out cycling," Fife said. "You kind of have to pay attention to keeping your speed up in a turn but not so fast that you're going to wipe out. You've got to have the skill level basically to know when to turn, how fast to turn, how fast into a turn, and when to slow down."

"I don't want you to think this isn't a regular race, this is every bit a regular race," Haupt said. "Like bicycling, handcycling takes all forms. But this one like the rest of the series is all criteriums meaning we're on a short course, less than a mile, a thirty minute time limit."

This year the Tour of America's Dairyland, the largest competitive road cycling race in the US, is adding handcycling to its lineup in addition to the other races taking place over the eleven-day competitive event.

Each race venue offers fun, family-friendly events for all ages, and thanks to Wisconsin dairy farmers, cyclists will be able to refuel their bodies with a bit of Wisconsin's best recovery beverage.

New this year, the race series will take place in Kenosha for the first time, and a new charity; Variety - The Children's Charity of Wisconsin will receive money from registration donations, which helps provide adaptive bikes to children with disabilities.