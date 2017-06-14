Cleanup continues in Brandon

BRANDON, WI (WKOW) -- Strong and even severe storms moved quickly through Southern Wisconsin on Monday night. Parts of these storms came with strong, damaging winds that brought down numerous trees. In southeastern Fond Du Lac County the National Weather Service did confirm the touchdown of an EF-0 tornado. This would've seen winds up to 80 mph.

Trees are still on top of homes in a few spots and scattered across the area in and around Brandon. Another serious issue are trees that have fallen on power lines. Officials remind everyone to not try to remove branches themselves but to call for the professionals.

The forestry company clearing the area says most of the downed branches will become lumber.

Additional storms are expected Wednesday evening.