BREAKING REPORT: Up to five people, including one congressman, shot at Virginia park

UPDATE (WKOW) -- ABC News is reporting 50 to 100 shots were fired at an Alexandria, Virginia baseball park Wednesday morning.

A number of members of Congress were said to be practicing for an annual charity baseball game. Rep. Steve Scalise (R-Louisiana) was among those shot as well as two police officers.

Law enforcement reports one person is in custody.

Rep Mo Brooks (R-Alabama) told CNN, "I was on deck about to hit batting practice on the third base side and I hear, 'Bam.' And I look around and behind third base ... I see a rifle. and I see a little bit of a body.

“At the same time I hear Steve Scalise over near second base scream," Brooks added. "He was shot."

Brooks said he took off his belt, and he and another congressman applied a tourniquet to try to slow down bleeding.

A source told ABC News Scalise's injury was not life-threatening.

The FBI is on scene. The baseball park is in the Del Ray neighborhood, about seven miles away from the White House in Washington D.C.

ALEXANDRIA, VA (WKOW) -- ABC News is reporting members of Congress were shot at a park in Alexandria, Virginia.

The Alexandria Police Department tweeted around 6:30 a.m. (7:30 ET) officers were responding to a "multiple shooting" in the 400 block of E. Monroe Street and a suspect was in custody. They advised people to stay away from the area to let emergency vehicles through.

Victims are being transported to the hospital. There are reports House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise is one of the victims who was shot. He and other members of Congress were in the middle of a Congressional baseball practice.