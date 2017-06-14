UPDATE: Congressman shot is now in critical condition following surgery

WASHINGTON (AP) -- A Washington hospital says the congressman shot during a baseball practice is in critical condition following surgery.

MedStar Washington said in a tweet Wednesday afternoon that Rep. Steve Scalise "was critically injured and remains in critical condition." It provided no further details about him.

Scalise was among several people wounded when a rifle-wielding attacker fired on Republican lawmakers on a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia, outside Washington. The attacker was shot and later died.

The hospital said another victim of the shooting is in good condition. It did not identify the victim.

*****

UPDATE (WKOW) -- President Trump says the gunman in this morning's shooting is dead.

Addressing the nation, the President said his thoughts and prayers are with Rep. Steve Scalise, his family and others injured in the shooting.

He also commended local law enforcement and acknowledged the sacrifice members of Congress make.

President Trump said, "We can all agree we are blessed to be Americans and our children deserve to grow up in peace. Please take a moment to cherish those you love and remember all those who serve their country."

********

UPDATE (WKOW) -- ABC News is reporting the gunman has been identified as James T. Hodgkinson, 66, of Illinois.

********

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Law enforcement authorities have given some updated information on the shooting at a park in Alexandria, Virginia Wednesday morning.

Alexandria Police Chief Mike Brown assures the public the city is safe at this point. They received a 911 call just after 7:00 a.m. local time of an active shooter. Alexandria police officers were on the scene within three minutes. They were fired upon by a gunman, and returned fire. Capitol Police also engaged in gunfire with the gunman.

More than one Capitol Police officer was injured. Capitol Police Chief Matthew Verderosa says the officers are in good condition and do not have life threatening injuries. He would not say how many were hurt.

Chief Brown confirms five people went to the hospital for a variety of injuries. Law enforcement would not say what type of injuries or how severe. We do know Rep. Steve Scalise was shot in the hip.

The FBI has now taken the lead on the investigation because officers were involved in the shooting, and because a Congressman was involved. Special Agent in Charge Tim Slater says it's too early to say whether someone was targeted or whether this was an act of terrorism. They are narrowing down the identity of the shooter. Slater says he's not sure if the gunman is talking to investigators.

Slater did say there was a protection team with Rep. Scalise during their baseball practice, and that made a huge difference in saving lives.

********

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Rep. Steve Scalise is undergoing surgery and is in stable condition. His office says he was shot in the hip.

President Trump tweeted Wednesday morning Scalise was "badly injured" but would fully recover.

Texas Rep. Roger Williams says a member of his staff was also shot at the baseball practice Wednesday morning in Virginia. Rep. Williams says the Republican baseball team holds its practice every morning at 6:30 a.m. at that park in Alexandria.

Another lawmaker, Senator Jeff Flake says the gunman had a "rifle of some sort" and "a lot of ammo." Sen. Flake says Rep. Scalise was playing second base when he was shot by the man standing off the third-base side of the field. Flake says Scalise dragged himself into the outfield to get away.

Several other people were wounded, including law enforcement personnel, who engaged the gunman.

********

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The White House has released a statement from President Donald Trump regarding the shooting in Virginia.

"The Vice President and I are aware of the shooting incident in Virginia and are monitoring developments closely. We are deeply saddened by the tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders and all other affected."

*********

UPDATE (WKOW) -- ABC News is reporting 50 to 100 gunshots were fired and five people were hit at an Alexandria, Virginia baseball park Wednesday morning.

A number of members of Congress were said to be practicing for an annual charity baseball game. Rep. Steve Scalise (R-Louisiana) was among those shot as well as two police officers.

Law enforcement reports one person is in custody.

Rep Mo Brooks (R-Alabama) told CNN, "I was on deck about to hit batting practice on the third base side and I hear, 'Bam.' And I look around and behind third base ... I see a rifle. and I see a little bit of a body.

“At the same time I hear Steve Scalise over near second base scream," Brooks added. "He was shot."

Brooks said he took off his belt, and he and another congressman applied a tourniquet to try to slow down bleeding.

A source told ABC News Scalise's injury was not life-threatening.

The FBI is on scene. The baseball park is in the Del Ray neighborhood, about seven miles away from the White House in Washington D.C.

********

ALEXANDRIA, VA (WKOW) -- ABC News is reporting members of Congress were shot at a park in Alexandria, Virginia.

The Alexandria Police Department tweeted around 6:30 a.m. (7:30 ET) officers were responding to a "multiple shooting" in the 400 block of E. Monroe Street and a suspect was in custody. They advised people to stay away from the area to let emergency vehicles through.

Victims are being transported to the hospital. There are reports House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise is one of the victims who was shot. He and other members of Congress were in the middle of a Congressional baseball practice.